Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is IRON Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

IRON Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 4.7% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,057,000 after purchasing an additional 265,343 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,229,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after buying an additional 633,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

