NBT Bank N A NY Sells 17 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $698.79 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $488.23 and a twelve month high of $811.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $704.20 and its 200 day moving average is $703.45.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

