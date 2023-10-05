IRON Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCNFree Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0772 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

