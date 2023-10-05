IRON Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

IRON Financial LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $21.27.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
