Calton & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MS opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

