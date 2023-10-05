Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.34.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $67.18 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.