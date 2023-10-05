Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,137,000 after purchasing an additional 883,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,885 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.82.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

