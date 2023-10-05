Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies
In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.87. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.
