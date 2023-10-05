Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88.

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.