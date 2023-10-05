Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

