Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,498 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $87.96 on Thursday. 3M has a 1 year low of $87.31 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.