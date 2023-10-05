McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 85,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $255.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.17 and a 200-day moving average of $286.16. The company has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $232.08 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

