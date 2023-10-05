Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of AON by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 1.8 %

AON stock opened at $324.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.28. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

