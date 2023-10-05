Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 5,258 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

CDW stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.70.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

