Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 531,308 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,859 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,618,580 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 147,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 144,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

