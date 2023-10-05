Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $59.46 and last traded at $59.59. 224,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,211,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

Specifically, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock worth $3,603,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.69.

Wayfair Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.