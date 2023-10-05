Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $122.58 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day moving average is $135.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

