4,315 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

