Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $530.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.26. The stock has a market cap of $503.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $601.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

