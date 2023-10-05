Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTV opened at $135.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.55.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

