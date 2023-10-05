Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 1,482 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Exelon by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after buying an additional 5,139,440 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.