Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

WMT opened at $160.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $433.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

