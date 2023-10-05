EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,227 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.35 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

