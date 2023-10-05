Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,744 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $106.56 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.39 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

