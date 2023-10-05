Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.06

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 404146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 2,223.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

