Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.06

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.06 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 404146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
