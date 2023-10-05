Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

