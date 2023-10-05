Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $171.15 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $199.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

