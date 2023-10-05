Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.19

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 48181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.
Evotec Trading Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.98.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
