AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.32

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.32 and last traded at $50.01, with a volume of 279622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.44.
AMERCO Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter.
AMERCO Announces Dividend
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AMERCO
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Rising Bond Yields Fuel Surge in Tech and Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.