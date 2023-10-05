Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.20

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 154672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $9,930,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,394,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.
About Rice Acquisition Corp. II
Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
