CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.54

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
