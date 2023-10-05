Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.21

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37.

Get Chiba Bank alerts:

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $552.44 million during the quarter.

About Chiba Bank

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

Featured Articles

