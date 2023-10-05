Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.21

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.21 and last traded at $36.21, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Chiba Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37.

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $552.44 million during the quarter.

About Chiba Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

