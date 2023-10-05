TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.06

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 321751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TRSSF shares. Craig Hallum raised TerrAscend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

TerrAscend Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.73.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

