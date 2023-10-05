VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

BATS MOAT opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

