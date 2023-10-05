Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.