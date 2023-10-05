Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,987,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

