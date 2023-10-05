Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFSV opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

