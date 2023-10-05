Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

