Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases 21,035 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 176.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,789 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

