Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Increased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.