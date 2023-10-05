Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,265,000.

VTI stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

