Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.23 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

