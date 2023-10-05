McBroom & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McBroom & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.6% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

