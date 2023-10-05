McBroom & Associates LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

McBroom & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.1% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

