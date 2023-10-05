Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Lifted by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $229.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $169.01 and a 12 month high of $237.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.57.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

