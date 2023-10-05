McBroom & Associates LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

McBroom & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises approximately 3.5% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 0.6 %

NUE opened at $156.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.36.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.