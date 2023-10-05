The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 4.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $186.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.13. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.06.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

