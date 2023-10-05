Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,720 ($32.88) to GBX 2,660 ($32.15) in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($37.47) to GBX 3,000 ($36.26) in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

About Oxford Instruments

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.