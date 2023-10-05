InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Up 1.1%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.67. 463,971 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 224,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of C$226.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of C$39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.424196 EPS for the current year.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

