Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €33.25 ($35.00) and last traded at €33.25 ($35.00). 29,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.05 ($34.79).

Aareal Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

