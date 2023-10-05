Compass Diversified (CODI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Insider Activity

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $524.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 3,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $56,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $56,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 45,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 326,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,314,365.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,402 shares of company stock worth $1,981,414. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

